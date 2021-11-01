Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. Methane packs a stronger short-term climate punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. It would tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector and crack down on leaks from pipelines. A proposed rule would for the first time target emissions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focus only on new wells.