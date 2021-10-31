Virginia GOP sees Youngkin as chance to reverse party course

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The beaten and battered Republican Party of Virginia hopes it’s on the cusp of a comeback with its candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin. Republicans have been on a long downhill slide in the state and saw their legislative majority melt away during the Trump years. Now, with Youngkin in a dead heat with Democrat Terry McAuliffe ahead of Tuesday’s election, many Republicans feel Election Day represents their best chance in years to turn things around. Former Virginia Republican Party chair Patrick McSweeney says this “is the year a Republican’s got to win that race.”