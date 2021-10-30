G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries

By NICOLE WINFIELD, DAVID McHUGH and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy’s Premier Mario Draghi has opened a conference of the world’s powerhouse economies with a sharp call to pick up the pace in getting vaccines to poor countries, calling the gaping global COVID-19 vaccine gap “morally unacceptable.” Draghi, the host for the two-day Group of 20 summit in Rome, said Saturday that only 3% of people in the world’s poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70% in rich countries have had at least one shot. The leaders of the world’s economic powers are taking part in the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s opening session is focused on global health and the economy, with a meeting on the sidelines on Iran’s nuclear program.