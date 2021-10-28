Sudan military leader fires 6 diplomats who criticized coup

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese military official says Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan has fired at least six ambassadors, including the country’s envoys to the U.S., the European Union and France. Also fired were the Sudanese ambassadors to the U.N. mission in Geneva, Qatar, China. The state-run Sudan TV also reported the dismissals, which came late Wednesday after the diplomats spoke out against the military’s takeover. The coup earlier this week came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders. The coup threatens to halt Sudan’s fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising.