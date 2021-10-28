Presidents and popes over the years: Gifts, gaffes, grief

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden meets with Pope Francis on Friday, he won’t kiss the ring. Biden, who is only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, has said he eschews the traditional sign of respect because his mother told him not to — that no one is “better” than him. Biden has a long history with popes past and present. He’s met Pope Francis three times and keeps a photo of one of his meetings with the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office. Their upcoming meeting continues a long tradition of president-and-pope encounters, replete with notable moments involving gifts, gaffes and grieving.