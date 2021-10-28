German on trial for castrating men on his kitchen table

BERLIN (AP) — A German electrician has gone on trial accused of murder in the death of one man, and of mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals. The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men’s request. The defendant claimed he initially offered sexual services on sado-masochistic websites in order to earn money to pay off debts, but later branched out. The defendant told the court that he castrated or partially amputated the genitals of eight men between July 2018 and March 2020. But he denied responsibility for the death of one man, who died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him.