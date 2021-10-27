Twin Metals to appeal federal decision on proposed mine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twin Metals says it will appeal a federal decision that dealt a serious blow to its proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota. Last week, the Biden administration ordered a mineral withdrawal study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a popular recreational area in the Superior National Forest. The order also prohibits issuing new prospecting permits or leases for mining-related activities in that area. Twin Metals CEO Kelly Osborne said Wednesday that the company plans to move forward with the project under existing law.