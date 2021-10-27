Australia rules out committing to methane reduction target

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has ruled out promising to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade in a stance that will add to criticism the country is a laggard in addressing climate change. The energy minister announced the government’s decision before he and Prime Minister Scott Morrison attend a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The United States and the European Union have pledged to the 30% methane reduction target. Angus Taylor said the only way Australia could achieve that target would be to cull cattle and sheep. Scientists agree Australia’s 2030 targets are among the weakest in the developed world.