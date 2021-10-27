A new book on faith from popular author who died in 2019

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian author Rachel Held Evans left behind a legion of loyal readers when she died in May 2019, at the age of 37. Last June, a children’s book she’d been working on was published posthumously and soon became a bestseller. Next week, her final book for adults is being published, titled “Wholehearted Faith”. It’s addressed to Christians like herself who sometimes wrestle with doubts about their faith yet don’t want to abandon it. The book opens with a poignant forward by her husband, Daniel Evans, and an introduction by Jeff Chu, a close friend who was recruited to flesh out her unfinished manuscript.