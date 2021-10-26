US set to appeal UK refusal to extradite WikiLeaks’ Assange

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. government is scheduled to ask Britain’s High Court to overturn a judge’s decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge refused extradition in January on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. Lawyers for U.S. authorities questioned the psychiatric evidence in the case and argued Assange is not so ill he can’t resist harming himself. Two judges will hear the appeal on Wednesday and Thursday, though they are not expected to rule immediately. Assange is expected to attend by video link. He is being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison.