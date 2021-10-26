Caetano Veloso on his new album, social media and aging

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Caetano Veloso had written so many songs that he truly believed he was done creating music almost a decade ago. But at 79, the Brazilian legend has more things to say. Veloso is back with “Meu Coco,” his first solo album since 2012. Released Friday by Sony Music Latin, it includes 11 new tracks — from the resounding female-driven title song to the thought-provoking first single, “Anjos Tronchos.” There’s also a new version of his “Noite de Cristal,” a sublime piece he originally wrote in the 1990s for his sister, Maria Bethânia.