Portugal: Brewing political storm could bring snap election

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A political storm is brewing in Portugal, where the minority Socialist government is finding it hard to win support for its state budget from other left-of-center parties. The Portuguese Communist Party announced Monday it won’t vote in favor of the government’s spending plan. The Left Bloc is another party that historically has sided with the Socialists, but it has traded barbs with the government during recent days of tense negotiations. A vote on the 2022 budget is scheduled for Wednesday. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who has no governing powers but oversees the smooth running of the country, has warned that if parliament does not approve the budget he will call a snap election.