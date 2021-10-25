Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based. Officials say the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. Officials say they were Iranian drones, and Iran appears to have facilitated their use. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public. Officials say they believe the attacks involved as many as five drones laden with explosive charges, and that they hit both the U.S. side of al-Tanf garrison and the side where Syrian opposition forces stay.