New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40% of all workers

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government says it will expand a vaccine mandate to include thousands of workers who have close contact with their customers — including those at restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons. The changes will mean that about 40% of all New Zealand workers will need to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she didn’t believe the new rules were an overreach of government power, but would ensure customers and employees are treated equally. New Zealand is aiming to get 90% of all people aged 12 and up fully vaccinated to put an end to lockdowns.