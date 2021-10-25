In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture of police abuse

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

MONROE, La. (AP) — As the Louisiana State Police reel from a federal investigation into the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene and other beating cases, dozens of current and former troopers tell The Associated Press of a culture at the agency of impunity, nepotism and in some cases outright racism. In one notable case, a top officer who was reprimanded for using the n-word and keeping a Confederate flag in his office rose to second in command, and his son became one of the state’s most violent troopers. Said one former trooper, “If you’re a part of the good ol’ boy system, there’s no wrong you can do.”