Former top UN official appointed next UN envoy for Myanmar

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of former U.N. undersecretary-general Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore as the new U.N. special envoy for conflict-torn Myanmar. She will succeed Christine Schraner Burgener of Switzerland, whose 3½ years in the post saw moves toward democracy dashed in a military takeover of the Southeast Asian nation last February that led to nationwide protests and violence. Her term ends Sunday. Heyzer led U.N. agencies promoting women and economic and social development in Asia. Schraner Burgener told AP on Monday that Guterres “made the right decision to have a person who knows the region.”