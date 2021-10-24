Asia stocks mixed after Wall St slips, China travel curbs

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street slipped and China tightened travel controls in some areas in response to coronavirus infections. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced while London and Frankfurt opened higher. Tokyo declined. On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1% higher. A province in China’s northwest closed tourist sites after coronavirus cases were found and the capital, Beijing, banned visitors from areas with infections in the past 14 days. China has reported only a few dozen new cases, but Beijing’s strategy of shutting down travel prompted concern the economy might suffer.