US and EU ambassadors: Enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and several European countries are condemning North Korea’s recent missile tests and say Pyongyang’s technical advances demonstrate the urgent need to ramp up implementation of U.N. sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs and its economic activities. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged North Korea to stop its “reckless provocations” and start talks with the Biden administration without preconditions toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. The U.S. and European Union ambassadors made separate statements ahead of an emergency Security Council meeting Wednesday on the North’s reported test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile. The council took no action.