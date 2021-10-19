Montana man charged with running over, killing girlfriend

A Montana man has been charged with with killing his girlfriend by running over her in his pickup truck during an alcohol-fueled argument. Missoula County prosecutors charged Bradley Don Nagel with deliberate homicide and driving under the influence in the death of Lucille Synek. Prosecutors say Nagel and Synek were arguing Saturday night in a grocery store parking lot before he got in his pickup truck and she stood in front of it. Investigators say the truck accelerated, Synek fell and the rear tire drove over her. Nagel made an initial court appearance Tuesday, where his bail was set at $1 million. He did not enter a plea.