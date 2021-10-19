Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan

By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scaling back his big government-overhaul plans, President Joe Biden has described a more-limited vision to Democratic lawmakers. In meetings at the White House on Tuesday, Biden told lawmakers he wants a $2 trillion package with at least $500 billion to tackle climate change, along with money for middle-class priorities — child tax credits, paid family leave, health care and free pre-kindergarten. That’s according to lawmakers and others familiar with the private meetings. And he expects negotiations to wrap up as soon as this week. The president met with both centrist and progressive Democrats as they narrow, reshape and finish up what had been his sweeping $3.5 trillion budget plan.