Jury selection moving slow in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys are slowly questioning potential jurors in Georgia who may ultimately decide the fate of three white men charged with killing a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery. Jury selection was set to resume Tuesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys asked the first 20 jury pool members Monday about what they’ve already heard about the case and whether they think racism played a role in Arbery’s death. Graphic video of the slaying of the 25-year-old Black man in 2020 sparked a national outcry. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes. Defense attorneys insist they committed no crimes.