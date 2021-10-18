ACLU demands reform after Black girl arrested in Hawaii

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii is demanding reform and $500,000 in damages while alleging Honolulu police officers and officials with Hawaii’s public school system discriminated against a disabled Black child by handcuffing and arresting the 10-year-old girl. The ACLU says the girl’s rights were violated for a “run-of-the-mill” dispute between schoolchildren. Representatives with the police department, education department and state attorney general’s office didn’t immediately comment. The ACLU says the girl’s mother was also falsely imprisoned. The ACLU says the girl and her mother were singled out because of their race.