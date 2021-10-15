3 German parties aim to start formal coalition talks

AP National

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Three German parties have announced that they aim to open formal coalition talks, moving a big step closer to a new government that would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc into opposition. The prospective partners said Friday they have a major opportunity to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and combat climate change following their showings in Germany’s Sept. 26 election. The center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, decided that they were ready to plunge into coalition negotiations after about a week of exploratory talks. If the talks are successful, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz will become Germany’s new leader. Scholz served as finance minister and vice chancellor in the outgoing government.