Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges that he commissioned a Venezuelan woman to make videos of the torture of a boy and the torture and killing of a man. The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s office says that 37-year-old Sean Fiore of Burlington acknowledged using a communications app to work with the Venezuelan woman. Sentencing is scheduled for March. Emails to Fiore’s attorneys were not immediately returned on Thursday. The woman who worked with Fiore is in custody in Colombia while prosecutors seek her extradition to the United States to face charges in the case.