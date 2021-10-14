TSMC plans chip plant in Japan, says supply shortages easing

AP National

By The Associated Press

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. says it plans to build a computer chip factory in Japan. TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei said in a earnings conference call that the plan was subject to approval by TSMC’s board of directors and that details would be released later. He said the company had a “strong commitment” from both its customers and the Japanese government. Wei said shortages of chips that have bedeviled automakers and other manufacturers were beginning to ease but would likely not end for a few months more. Earlier this year, TSMC announced plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development.