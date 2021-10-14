Navalny, Afghan women on shortlist for EU rights prize

AP National

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a group of Afghan women are on the shortlist to win the European Union’s top human rights prize. Completing the trio of final nominees for the Sakharov Prize is imprisoned Bolivian politician and former interim president Jeanine Anez. The winner of the prize will be announced Wednesday and the 50,000-euro prize itself will be awarded Dec. 15 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.