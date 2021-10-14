Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death

AP National

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prominent South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper. State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Florida, where his attorneys say he has spent the past six weeks since claiming he was shot in the head. Warrants detailing the arrest on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses were not immediately released. But state police say they involve Murdaugh’s housekeeper for decades, Gloria Satterfield. A lawsuit filed by the housekeeper’s sons says Murdaugh arranged for more than $4 million in insurance payments over Satterfield’s death but never turned the money over to her family.