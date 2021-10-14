Mexico City: criminal charges brought in subway collapse

AP National

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors announced they will bring criminal charges against “several people and companies” for construction and design defects that caused a subway line collapse in May that killed 26 people. The city attorney general said studies found that construction defects like poor welds caused the collapse. Ernestina Godoy said Thursday that bad design also played a role. Godoy did not identfy those who will face charges of homicide, causing injury and damages. But in the case of the companies involved, Godoy said the goal of the criminal charges will be to make them pay or repair damages both to the subway and the victims.