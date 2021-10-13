Spain arrests 5 people as suspected members of jihadist cell
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested five suspects believed to be part of a jihadist group that sought to recruit others to its cause and was attempting to acquire weapons. Authorities said Wednesday that four people were arrested in Barcelona and one in Madrid. Police say anti-terrorism officers moved against the group upon learning that one member was trying to purchase a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Police say the raids discovered machetes and ammunition.