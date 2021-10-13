Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 2:31 PM

Spain arrests 5 people as suspected members of jihadist cell

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested five suspects believed to be part of a jihadist group that sought to recruit others to its cause and was attempting to acquire weapons. Authorities said Wednesday that four people were arrested in Barcelona and one in Madrid. Police say anti-terrorism officers moved against the group upon learning that one member was trying to purchase a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Police say the raids discovered machetes and ammunition.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content