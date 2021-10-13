Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

AP National

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dissolved the lower house of parliament, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections. Kishida says he is seeking the public’s mandate for his policies after being elected by parliament as prime minister only 10 days ago to replace Yoshihide Suga. The speaker of the house announced the dissolution at a session Thursday. The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Campaigning begins Tuesday.