Holocaust forum focuses on social media role in antisemitism

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A one-day conference on the receding memory of the Holocaust is being held in Sweden. Participants in Malmo were focusing on how social media is contributing to a rise in antisemitism. Israel’s diaspora affairs minister said Wednesday at the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance that “there is a dangerous rise of antisemitism all over the world.” The conference is expected to take concrete steps to enhance Holocaust remembrance and education. In a video message, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was allocating $1 million to counter antisemitic hate speech online in the Mideast and North Africa. European Council President Charles Michel said the 27-nation European Union “must lead the fight against antisemitism.”