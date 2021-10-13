FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

AP National

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt. U.S. regulators on Wednesday spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary targets are intended to help lower sodium intake. The Food and Drug Administration says a majority of it comes from packaged or restaurant foods — not the salt added to meals at home. The agency says reductions have to be across the food supply so people can get used to eating less salt. It says it will keep issuing targets to gradually lower sodium intake over time.