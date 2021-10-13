EU urges members to protect poor residents amid energy hikes

AP National

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch is advising the 27 EU member countries to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices. After the economic instability of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission wants a rapid response to mitigate the effects of the price hikes, especially for people living in poverty or on low incomes. The commission proposed Wednesday that countries offer income support through vouchers, bill payment deferrals or partial bill payments, which can be supported with EU revenues. Its other recommendations for national governments are introducing safeguards to avoid service disconnections, cuts in taxation rates and aid for certain companies or industries.