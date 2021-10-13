‘Dopesick,’ an opioid crisis story that needed ‘to be told’

AP National

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Danny Strong pops up in an eclectic batch of series, from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to “Gilmore Girls” to “Billions.” But when it comes to investing his time as a creator, there’s consistency in the projects he tackles. Among them: the TV movies “Recount” and “Game Change” and the theatrical release “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.” Strong’s latest project, titled “Dopesick,” fits the pattern of topical issues. Hulu’s eight-part miniseries about America’s opioid crisis weaves together the painkiller’s devastating toll and the actions of those who aided or failed to prevent it. Three episodes debut Wednesday on the streaming service, with the rest out weekly.