Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears

AP National

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A logjam at the U.K.‘s busiest commercial port has ratcheted up concerns that the country could see an array of shortages in the crucial Christmas trading period including of toys and food. Worries have mounted over recent weeks that the U.K.’s economic recovery is being hobbled by widespread shortages. The situation has been most clearly seen in the long lines that have been seen at gas stations in recent weeks and the empty shelves at supermarkets. The disruption is clearly visible at the east England port of Felixstowe. It’s the U.K.’s largest commercial port. The concern is that the disruption may further weigh on the British economic recovery which official figures showed Wednesday lost momentum during the summer.