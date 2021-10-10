India, China army talks to defuse border tensions fail

AP National

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key friction areas along their border have ended in a stalemate and failed to ease a 17-month standoff. The failure of Sunday’s talks means the two nations will keep troops in the forward areas of Ladakh for a second consecutive winter in dangerously freezing temperatures. India’s defense ministry said it gave “constructive suggestions” but the Chinese side was “not agreeable,” while the Chinese military said India stuck to “unreasonable and unrealistic demands.” India’s army chief has expressed concern about the Chinese military buildup on the border. New helipads, surface-to-air missile sites and winterized barracks for troops have reportedly been added.