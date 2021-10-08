1 dead, others trapped after Hong Kong scaffolding collapses

AP National

HONG KONG (AP) — One worker died and others were trapped when a major rainstorm blew traditional bamboo scaffolding off the side of a building under construction in Hong Kong. The city was battered by heavy rain and high winds as other parts of China also experienced dangerous weather conditions. Local media reported that construction workers and several other people trapped in two cars were rescued by emergency workers after the scaffold collapsed. The Hong Kong Observatory reported that Tropical Storm Lionrock was southwest of the regional financial hub, which has a population of 7.5 million.