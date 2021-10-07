Sue Grafton’s alphabet novels headed to television

AP National

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A TV adaptation of the late Sue Grafton’s million-selling Kinsey Millhone mystery novels, a prospect the author once swore she would return from the dead to prevent, is now the works. A+E Studios announced this week that it had acquired rights to Grafton’s famed alphabet series, with such titles as “‘A’ Is for Alibi” and “‘E’ Is for Evidence.” Grafton told an interviewer in 1997 that her family had taken a “blood oath” against permitting television rights. But her husband Steve Humphrey says that the industry has changed. A+E Studios says they’re currently seeking a platform and showrunner for the series.