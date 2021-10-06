UK High Court finds that Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife’s phone

AP National

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has found that the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, hacked the phones of his ex-wife Princess Haya and her attorneys during their legal battle over their two children. Al Maktoum, 72, gave his “express or implied authority” to hack the phones of the princess, 47, and her attorneys using Pegasus spyware. The software is sold exclusively to states. The use of Pegasus came to light when the wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Cherie Blair, told Princess Haya’s lawyer Fiona Shackleton that she may have been hacked.