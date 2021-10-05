Macron wants G20 to pressure Taliban to give girls a future

AP National

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron wants the Group of 20 major economic powers to set conditions for recognizing the Taliban, including ensuring women’s and girl’s rights. Macron said on France-Inter radio on Tuesday that global powers should tell the Taliban they “must absolutely give young girls” in Afghanistan a future. The new government the Taliban established since the U.S. pullout has allowed only young girls to attend school, but hasn’t allowed older girls to return to secondary school or most women to return to work. Macron said that other conditions include allowing continued humanitarian operations and refusing to cooperate with terrorist groups.