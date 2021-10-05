Former chief of staff to Maryland governor indicted

AP National

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff has been indicted in federal court for allegedly defrauding a state agency he led. The Maryland U.S. attorney announced the indictment against 52-year-old Roy McGrath on Tuesday. Prosecutors say McGrath devised a scheme through which the Maryland Environmental Service paid him nearly $280,000 in severance before he moved to his post as Hogan’s chief of staff. The indictment also alleges that McGrath used agency funds to pay a personal pledge to a museum and got the agency to pay tuition expenses for a class after he left the department.