Progressive mayors seek reelection in Albuquerque, Santa Fe

By MORGAN LEE AND SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Progressive mayors are seeking reelection to New Mexico’s largest city and its fast-growing state capital as voting begins Tuesday, contending with challenges from Hispanic candidates from the more conservative wing of the Democratic Party. The Nov. 2 election is a preamble to statewide and congressional contests in 2022, where Democrats hope to extend their hold on all statewide offices including governor and super-majorities in the state House and Senate. They also hope to reclaim a congressional swing seat. Voting begins Tuesday by mail and at county clerks’ offices, with early voting at additional locations to start Oct. 16.

