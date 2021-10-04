Haiti to UN Security Council: Help us handle gang violence

AP National

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Haiti’s top diplomat is imploring the United Nations Security Council for help tackling gang violence and crime. Foreign Minister Claude Joseph said Monday that the council’s existing political mission in Haiti needs to focus on strengthening security and law enforcement institutions. He spoke after a summer of calamities in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country. Amid other crises, Haiti has been contending with escalating gang-related killings, kidnappings and turf wars. U.N. Haiti envoy Helen La Lime told the council that Haiti’s government needs to take a more holistic approach to addressing gang violence.