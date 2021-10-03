Manila mayor formalizes bid for Philippine presidency

AP National

By JOEAL CALUPITAN and AARON FAVILA

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The popular mayor of the Philippine capital has registered his candidacy for the presidency in next year’s elections. Isko Moreno promised to ease coronavirus outbreaks, fix the country’s battered economy and heal deep political divisions. He’s one of several aspirants in what is expected to be a crowded and politically hostile race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing a possible array of legal cases from his brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 suspects dead. Senator and retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao is also running and Duterte’s daughter is another potential candidate. The elder Duterte over the weekend withdrew his plan to seek the vice presidency. The International Criminal Court is investigating the drug killings.