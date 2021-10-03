Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 12 as storm churns in Oman

AP National

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen has risen to 12. Authorities in Oman said Monday they found the body of a man who disappeared when floodwaters swept him away from his vehicle. That comes a day after a child similarly drowned and two foreigners from Asia died in a landslide. The country’s National Committee for Emergency Management announced Monday afternoon seven additional deaths from the storm, without elaborating. Iran state television said rescuers found the body of one of five fishermen who went missing off Pasabandar. That’s a fishing village near the Islamic Republic’s border with Pakistan.