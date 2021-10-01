Sweden: Manhunt for tenant suspect in building explosion

AP National

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A manhunt is continuing Friday for the tenant in an apartment building that was rocked by an explosion and fire this week that injured 16 people, four of them seriously. The man is wanted on suspicion of public destruction. Authorities have not identified him, but Swedish media reported the suspect was a man in his 50s who had lived with his mother in the building in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. That apartment block was shattered by a powerful explosion early Tuesday. Ensuing blazes spread to several apartments, and hundreds of residents were evacuated. At least 140 apartments were damaged.