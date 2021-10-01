Police: Man killed after finding ammunition in Austrian lake

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a 59-year-old man has died after a piece of ammunition exploded on the edge of a small lake in southern Austria. A Carinthia state police spokesperson said the man was handling the ammunition by the shore of Lake Ossiach early Friday when it exploded, killing him. It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of ammunition was involved, but it likely was a relic from World War II. The police spokesperson says large amounts of ammunition were dumped in Austrian lakes at the end of the war, but it typically doesn’t present a great risk to swimmers and other lake users.