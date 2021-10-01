Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case

AP National

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has revealed he sent a letter to the Israeli government asking for the extradition of a former top security official, Tomás Zerón. Zerón was the head of the federal investigation agency at the time of the abduction of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014. He is being sought on charges of torture and covering up forced disappearances. Zerón fled to Israel, where he may have connections to an Israeli firm that sold the Mexican government spyware during his time in office. The students from a radical teachers’ college were abducted by local police in southern Guerrero state who presumably killed them and burned their bodies.