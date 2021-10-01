Ex-minister kills himself at Malawi’s parliament building

AP National

By GREGORY GONDWE

Associated Press

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Police in Malawi say a former government minister killed himself at the parliament building with a pistol he concealed in his wheelchair to get past security. Authorities said Friday that Clement Chiwayashot himself in the head Thursday in front of the parliament clerk in her office. Police said a note the 50-year-old wrote before the suicide referred to an argument with parliament officials over who should pay for crash damage to his vehicle. In the note, Chiwaya complained that he had been “begging” for parliament to replace the vehicle. He bought the vehicle from parliament at the end of his five-year term but the insurance on it was invalid at the time of the crash.