Corruption trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hears payoff claim

BANGKOK (AP) — A former ally of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s leader ousted in a February military takeover, has testified at her corruption trial that he had handed to her large amounts of cash and gold in proceedings supporters say are meant to discredit her. A special court is hearing four corruption cases against Suu Kyi, each of which carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment, the longest possible prison terms of the several offenses she has been charged with. The 76-year-old Suu Kyi has been detained by the military at an undisclosed location in the capital. Like other top members of her government, the man who testified Friday was arrested by the military when it took power on Feb 1.